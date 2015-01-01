Abstract

The investigation into advanced structural materials, such as composite materials, has revealed numerous possibilities within the field of bridge engineering. Glass-fiber-reinforced polymers (GFRPs) are notable among these materials, particularly in footbridge construction, encompassing both arch and cable-stayed designs. While GFRPs boast advantages, such as their high strength-to-weight ratio, they may exhibit some deficiencies, particularly when subjected to dynamic loads induced by wind or pedestrian forces. Two noteworthy global examples are the Lleida arch bridge (Spain, 2001) and the Aberfeldy cable-stayed bridge (Scotland, 1992). These structures have recently undergone comprehensive studies by the authors to assess their behavior when subjected to specific conditions regarding pedestrian traffic and vibrations induced by under-passing trains, as far as Lleida is concerned. The methodologies employed in these studies are detailed herein, incorporating the relevant scientific literature and technical regulations that provide guidance on fundamental principles for bridge design, pedestrian modelling, and acceleration thresholds aimed at minimizing discomfort. While the framework of principles is clear, the regulations are extensive, requiring designers to have a comprehensive understanding of the diverse outcomes achievable through various approaches. Therefore, the provided state-of-the-art overview serves as a roadmap for assessing the performance of an innovative cable-stayed bridge recently proposed by one of the authors. Initially designed with six spans, this prototype has been reconfigured here as a three-span train station overpass. The analyses conducted allowed for the assessment of induced accelerations. According to current accredited standards, the resulting comfort classification is considered minimal, even if, for crowded conditions, more specific studies are required.

