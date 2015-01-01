Abstract

Permeable road pavements, due to their open-graded design, suffer from low structural strength, restricting their use in areas with light traffic volume and low bearing capacity. To expand application of permeable road pavements, accurate simulation of stress parameters used in pavement design is essential. A 3D finite element (3D FE) model was developed using ABAQUS/CAE 2021 to simulate pavement stress responses. Utilizing a 53 cm thick permeable road pavement and a 315/80 R22.5 wheel as prototypes, the model was calibrated and validated, with its accuracy confirmed through t-test statistical analysis. Simulations of wheel speeds at 11, 15, and 22 m/s revealed significant impact on pavement depths of 3 cm and 8 cm, while minimal effects were observed at depths of 13 cm and 33 cm. Notably, stress values at a depth of 3 cm with 15 m/s speed in the open-graded asphalt concrete (OGFC) surface layer exceeded those at the speed of 11 m/s, while at a depth of 8 cm in the porous asphalt concrete (PAC) base layer, an opposite performance was observed. This may be attributed to the higher elastic modulus of the OGFC surface layer, which results in different response trends to velocity changes. Overall, lower speeds increase stress responses and prolong action times for both layers, negatively affecting pavement performance. Increasing the moduli of layers is recommended for new permeable road pavements for low-speed traffic. Furthermore, considering the effects of heavy loads and changes in wheel speed, the recommended design depth for permeable road pavement is 30 cm. These conclusions provide a reference for the design of permeable road pavements to address climate change and improve performance.

Language: en