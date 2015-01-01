Abstract

Injuries represent a serious concern for football [soccer] players, with a significant loss in terms of sport participation and long periods of rehabilitation. According to the 2019/20 UEFA Élite Club Injury Report, the average incidence of injuries during training is 2.8 per 1000 h of training, with an average absence from training of 20 days. In addition, injured athletes are 4 to 7 times more likely to relapse than uninjured athletes. High workloads and reduced recovery periods represent two of the most important modifiable risk factors. In this context, prevention and an adequate rehabilitation protocol are vital in managing injuries, reducing their incidence, and improving the return to competition. In recent years, technological development has provided new tools in rehabilitation, and Virtual reality (VR) has shown interesting results in treating neurologic and orthopedic pathologies. Virtual Reality (VR) technology finds application in the sports industry as a tool to examine athletes' technical movements. The primary objective is to detect the biomechanical risk factors associated with anterior cruciate ligament injury. Additionally, VR can be used to train athletes in field-specific techniques and create safe and controlled therapeutic environments for post-injury recovery. Moreover, VR offers a customizable approach to treatment based on individual player data. It can be employed for both prevention and rehabilitation, tailoring the rehabilitation and training protocols according to the athletes' specific needs.

Language: en