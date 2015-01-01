Abstract

Lidar has the advantages of high accuracy, high resolution, and is not affected by sunlight. It has been widely used in many fields, such as autonomous driving, remote sensing detection, and intelligent robots. However, the current lidar detection system belongs to weak signal detection and generally uses avalanche photoelectric detector units as detectors. Limited by the current technology, the photosensitive surface is small, the receiving field of view is limited, and it is easy to cause false alarms due to background light. This paper proposes a method based on a combination of image-side telecentric lenses, microlens arrays, and interference filters. The small-area element detector achieves the high-concentration reception of echo beams in a large field of view while overcoming the interference of ambient background light. The image-side telecentric lens realizes that the center lines of the echo beams at different angles are parallel to the central axis, and the focus points converge on the same focal plane. The microlens array collimates the converged light beams one by one into parallel light beams. Finally, a high-quality aspherical focusing lens is used to focus the light on the small-area element detector to achieve high-concentration light reception over a large field of view. The system achieves a receiving field of view greater than 40° for a photosensitive surface detector with a diameter of 75 μm and is resistant to background light interference.

Language: en