Sakamoto T, Asano K, Miyata H, Amagai T. Nutrients 2024; 16(12): e1904.
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI Publishing)
38931259
BACKGROUND: Japan is a country often subject to natural disasters, influenced by a rapidly increasing aging demographic. The current research aims to analyze the food distribution for elderly evacuees who were relocated to a care facility in Wajima City, administered by the non-profit organization Tokushukai Medical Assistant Team (TMAT), post the Noto Peninsula Earthquake on 1 January 2024. A significant portion of the shelter's inhabitants were elderly individuals.
Language: en
Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Japan; Aged, 80 and over; Disasters; aging society; disaster; Nutritional Status; *Earthquakes; Emergency Shelter; *Dietary Proteins/analysis/administration & dosage; *Meals; disaster nutrition; Energy Intake; Food Services; Nutrition Assessment; Nutritive Value; TMAT; welfare shelter