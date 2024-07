Abstract

An error occurred in the article by Turban JL et al, titled "Pubertal Suppression for Transgender Youth and Risk of Suicidal Ideation," published in the February 2020 issue of Pediatrics (2020;145[2]:e20191725; doi:10.1542/peds.2019-1725).



On page 5, in Table 2, under the Univariate Analyses header, the OR (95% CI) column entry for past-month binge drinking read: 0.3 (0.8-2.0). It should have read: 1.3 (0.8-2.0).



The online Table 2 has been corrected accordingly.

