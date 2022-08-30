Abstract

Refers to

Separate and combined effects of alcohol and cannabis on mood, subjective experience, cognition and psychomotor performance: A randomized trial

Progress in Neuro-Psychopharmacology and Biological Psychiatry, Volume 118, 30 August 2022, Pages 110570

Christine M. Wickens, Madison Wright, Robert E. Mann, Bruna Brands, Patricia Di Ciano, Gina Stoduto, Andrew Fares, Justin Matheson, Tony P. George, Jürgen Rehm, Paul A. Shuper, Beth Sproule, Andriy Samohkvalov, Marilyn A. Huestis, Bernard Le Foll



The authors regret an error in the reported results for the 'percent retained' outcome variable from the Verbal Free Recall task. Specifically, in section 3.4.1. of the Results section, the relevant text should read: "A significant effect of condition was evident for percent retained (F(3,81) = 20.10, p <.001, ƞ2p = 0.43). Participants' performance declined more in the alcohol and alcohol-cannabis compared to the cannabis (t(27) = −5.67, t(27) = 4.74, ps <.001, respectively) and placebo (t(27) = 6.91, t(27) = 5.45, ps <.001, respectively) conditions." The percent retained data and results presented in Table 6 should also be replaced with the data and results presented below. There is no impact to interpretation of the analyses. ...

Language: en