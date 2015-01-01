Abstract

This study aimed to examine potential differences in depression symptoms between sexual minority (SM) and heterosexual faculty of color (FOC). A United States (U.S.) national survey of early and mid-career faculty experiences was undertaken. A total of N = 676 participants were screened, with a total usable sample size of N = 596 (n = 80 surveys were missing sexual orientation information). Participants were U.S. born and self-identified as African American/Black, Mexican, Puerto Rican, Native American/American Indian, or other Hispanic, and held a tenure-track assistant or associate professor position at a research university. Participants were identified through network sampling techniques, such as use of academic listservs, personal contacts, respondent referrals, and university websites. The study aim was examined using multiple linear regression. In multivariable analysis, SM FOC were more likely to suffer from greater depression symptoms compared to heterosexual FOC (HFOC). Significant covariates included perceived career impact of inadequate mentoring, individual annual income, and home ownership. Study findings signify mental health threat among SM FOC compared to HFOC. There's an urgent public health need for future research to identify the underlying mechanisms driving mental health among SM FOC to inform the development of prevention programs that can mitigate these disparities, especially in higher education settings. Lastly, findings suggest a need for critical examination of mental health, socioeconomic, and mentoring resources for SM FOC in higher education institutions.

Language: en