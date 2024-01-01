|
Citation
|
Douglas J, Perlstein M, Polanco-Roman L. Psychol. Trauma 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38934938
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Despite growing attention to the intergenerational effects of trauma, including racial trauma, within Black communities, little empirical evidence exists. This qualitative study explored intergenerational trauma and storytelling within Black families in the United States, with two key aims: (1) explore if and how family members talk about their trauma experiences with one another, and (2) explore if and how sharing stories may impact family members' mental health and well-being.
Language: en