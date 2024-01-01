Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Despite growing attention to the intergenerational effects of trauma, including racial trauma, within Black communities, little empirical evidence exists. This qualitative study explored intergenerational trauma and storytelling within Black families in the United States, with two key aims: (1) explore if and how family members talk about their trauma experiences with one another, and (2) explore if and how sharing stories may impact family members' mental health and well-being.



METHOD: Semistructured interviews were conducted with 17 adults across eight self-identifying Black families, examining the stories they share. Interviews were analyzed using reflexive thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Four primary themes were identified: (1) Sharing is Caring …, (2) Family Ties, (3) The Reality of Racism, and (4) Safety in Silence. These themes underscore the direct effects of the traumas on those who experience and talk about them, and the meaning and impact that these traumas and stories carry across generations.



CONCLUSION: Parents who shared stories of their trauma with their adult children described that doing so had a positive impact on their well-being. Adult children endorsed feeling similarly in some instances. However, they also experienced an internal conflict, feeling connected to yet burdened by these stories. Silence and protection also played a significant role. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en