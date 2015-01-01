Abstract

Sexual violence (SV) is a major public health issue in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, especially in the eastern part of the country where women have been victims of SV for many years. The objective of this study is to provide an overview of the survivor and perpetrator characteristics, as well as the circumstances surrounding SV incidents in Goma. We conducted a retrospective, descriptive cross-sectional study using data from all SV survivors who sought medical care at four hospitals in Goma from January 2019 to December 2020. The analysis of the data was carried out using STATA 16 software. A total of 700 women sought medical attention for SV in the four hospitals. The survivors' age range was 12-67 years with a mean age of 31.7 ± 14.6 years. Women aged 20-29 years were the most affected (28%). The majority of SV survivors experienced their first assault (88.29%) and sought medical attention within 72 h (60.6%). The assaults occurred mostly outside the SV survivors' homes under armed threat (84.29%), predominantly by men in civilian clothes (61.43%) compared to men in military uniform (38.57%). More than half of the survivors were assaulted by a stranger (64.71%), and of those, more than half were committed by a single perpetrator (57.29%). The findings underscore the urgent need to address this pervasive issue, emphasizing the necessity of targeted interventions to protect survivors and prevent future incidents. The circumstances surrounding these assaults, such as the prevalence of armed threats and attacks outside survivors' homes, highlight the complex challenges in combating SV in this region.

