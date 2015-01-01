Abstract

A new algorithm, Yolov8n-FADS, has been proposed with the aim of improving the accuracy of miners' helmet detection algorithms in complex underground environments. By replacing the head part with Attentional Sequence Fusion (ASF) and introducing the P2 detection layer, the ASF-P2 structure is able to comprehensively extract the global and local feature information of the image, and the improvement in the backbone part is able to capture the spatially sparsely distributed features more efficiently, which improves the model's ability to perceive complex patterns. The improved detection head, SEAMHead by the SEAM module, can handle occlusion more effectively. The Focal Loss module can improve the model's ability to detect rare target categories by adjusting the weights of positive and negative samples. This study shows that compared with the original model, the improved model has 29% memory compression, a 36.7% reduction in the amount of parameters, and a 4.9% improvement in the detection accuracy, which can effectively improve the detection accuracy of underground helmet wearers, reduce the workload of underground video surveillance personnel, and improve the monitoring efficiency.

