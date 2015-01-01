Abstract

Few prior works study self-driving cars by deep learning with IoT collaboration. SDC-Net, which is an end-to-end multitask self-driving car camera cocoon IoT-based system, is one of the research areas that tackles this direction. However, by design, SDC-Net is not able to identify the accident locations; it only classifies whether a scene is a crash scene or not. In this work, we introduce an enhanced design for the SDC-Net system by (1) replacing the classification network with a detection one, (2) adapting our benchmark dataset labels built on the CARLA simulator to include the vehicles' bounding boxes while keeping the same training, validation, and testing samples, and (3) modifying the shared information via IoT to include the accident location. We keep the same path planning and automatic emergency braking network, the digital automation platform, and the input representations to formulate the comparative study. The SDC-Net++ system is proposed to (1) output the relevant control actions, especially in case of accidents: accelerate, decelerate, maneuver, and brake, and (2) share the most critical information to the connected vehicles via IoT, especially the accident locations. A comparative study is also conducted between SDC-Net and SDC-Net++ with the same input representations: front camera only, panorama and bird's eye views, and with single-task networks, crash avoidance only, and multitask networks. The multitask network with a BEV input representation outperforms the nearest representation in precision, recall, f1-score, and accuracy by more than 15.134%, 12.046%, 13.593%, and 5%, respectively. The SDC-Net++ multitask network with BEV outperforms SDC-Net multitask with BEV in precision, recall, f1-score, accuracy, and average MSE by more than 2.201%, 2.8%, 2.505%, 2%, and 18.677%, respectively.

