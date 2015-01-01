Abstract

The growing urban population and traffic congestion underline the importance of building pedestrian-friendly environments to encourage walking as a preferred mode of transportation. However, a major challenge remains, which is the absence of such pedestrian-friendly walking environments. Identifying locations and routes with high pedestrian concentration is critical for improving pedestrian-friendly walking environments. This paper presents a quantitative method to map pedestrian walking behavior by utilizing real-time data from mobile phone sensors, focusing on the University of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka, as a case study. This holistic method integrates new urban data, such as location-based service (LBS) positioning data, and data clustering with unsupervised machine learning techniques. This study focused on the following three criteria for quantifying walking behavior: walking speed, walking time, and walking direction inside the experimental research context. A novel signal processing method has been used to evaluate speed signals, resulting in the identification of 622 speed clusters using K-means clustering techniques during specific morning and evening hours. This project uses mobile GPS signals and machine learning algorithms to track and classify pedestrian walking activity in crucial sites and routes, potentially improving urban walking through mapping.

Language: en