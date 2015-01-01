Abstract

The latest survey results show an increase in accidents on the roads involving pedestrians and cyclists. The reasons for such situations are many, the fault actually lies on both sides. Equipping vehicles, especially autonomous vehicles, with frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW) radar and dedicated algorithms for analyzing signals in the time-frequency domain as well as algorithms for recognizing objects in radar imaging through deep neural networks can positively affect safety. This paper presents a method for recognizing and distinguishing a group of objects based on radar signatures of objects and a special convolutional neural network structure. The proposed approach is based on a database of radar signatures generated on pedestrian, cyclist, and car models in a Matlab environment. The obtained results of simulations and positive tests provide a basis for the application of the system in many sectors and areas of the economy. Innovative aspects of the work include the method of discriminating between multiple objects on a single radar signature, the dedicated architecture of the convolutional neural network, and the use of a method of generating a custom input database.

