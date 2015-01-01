Abstract

The transition to fully autonomous roadways will include a long period of mixed-autonomy traffic. Mixed-autonomy roadways pose a challenge for autonomous vehicles (AVs) which use conservative driving behaviours to safely negotiate complex scenarios. This can lead to congestion and collisions with human drivers who are accustomed to more confident driving styles. In this work, an explainable multi-variate time series classifier, Time Series Forest (TSF), is compared to two state-of-the-art models in a priority-taking classification task. Responses to left-turning hazards at signalized and stop-sign-controlled intersections were collected using a full-vehicle driving simulator. The dataset was comprised of a combination of AV sensor-collected and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) transmitted features. Each scenario forced participants to either take ("go") or yield ("no go") priority at the intersection. TSF performed comparably for both the signalized and sign-controlled datasets, although all classifiers performed better on the signalized dataset. The inclusion of V2V data led to a slight increase in accuracy for all models and a substantial increase in the true positive rate of the stop-sign-controlled models. Additionally, incorporating the V2V data resulted in fewer chosen features, thereby decreasing the model complexity while maintaining accuracy. Including the selected features in an AV planning model is hypothesized to reduce the need for conservative AV driving behaviour without increasing the risk of collision.

Language: en