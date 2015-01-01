Abstract

Urban environments are undergoing significant transformations, with pedestrian areas emerging as complex hubs of diverse mobility modes. This shift demands a more nuanced approach to urban planning and navigation technologies, highlighting the limitations of traditional, road-centric datasets in capturing the detailed dynamics of pedestrian spaces. In response, we introduce the DELTA dataset, designed to improve the analysis and mapping of pedestrian zones, thereby filling the critical need for sidewalk-centric multimodal datasets. The DELTA dataset was collected in a single urban setting using a custom-designed modular multi-sensing e-scooter platform encompassing high-resolution and synchronized audio, visual, LiDAR, and GNSS/IMU data. This assembly provides a detailed, contextually varied view of urban pedestrian environments. We developed three distinct pedestrian route segmentation models for various sensors-the 4K camera, stereocamera, and LiDAR-each optimized to capitalize on the unique strengths and characteristics of the respective sensor. These models have demonstrated strong performance, with Mean Intersection over Union (IoU) values of 0.84 for the reflectivity channel, 0.96 for the 4K camera, and 0.92 for the stereocamera, underscoring their effectiveness in ensuring precise pedestrian route identification across different resolutions and sensor types. Further, we explored audio event-based classification to connect unique soundscapes with specific geolocations, enriching the spatial understanding of urban environments by associating distinctive auditory signatures with their precise geographical origins. We also discuss potential use cases for the DELTA dataset and the limitations and future possibilities of our research, aiming to expand our understanding of pedestrian environments.

Language: en