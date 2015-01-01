Abstract

The aim of the study is to compare the head displacement of the KPSIT C50 dummy during a frontal collision at a speed of 20 km/h, along with the change in the angle of the car seat backrest. Passenger car manufacturers recommend setting the backrest angle of the car seat between 100 and 125 degrees. It should be noted that the driver's position is of great importance in the event of a collision injury. In the event of a rear-end collision, the position of the headrest of the car seat is an element that affects the degree of the driver's injuries. In extreme cases, incorrect positioning of the headrest, even at low speed, can lead to serious injuries to the cervical spine and even death. The article is part of a large-scale study on low-speed crash testing. The research problem concerned the influence of the seat backrest angle on the head displacement during a low-speed collision. The article compares the displacement of the head of the KPSIT C50 dummy during a series of crash tests, where the angle of the car seat backrest was changed. On the basis of the research, it was found that the optimal angle of the car seat backrest is 110 degrees. In addition, a preliminary analysis of the displacements of the dummy's head showed a high risk of whiplash injury in people sitting in a fully reclined seat.

