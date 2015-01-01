Abstract

Mental fatigue during driving poses significant risks to road safety, necessitating accurate assessment methods to mitigate potential hazards. This study explores the impact of individual variability in brain networks on driving fatigue assessment, hypothesizing that subject-specific connectivity patterns play a pivotal role in understanding fatigue dynamics. By conducting a linear regression analysis of subject-specific brain networks in different frequency bands, this research aims to elucidate the relationships between frequency-specific connectivity patterns and driving fatigue. As such, an EEG sustained driving simulation experiment was carried out, estimating individuals' brain networks using the Phase Lag Index (PLI) to capture shared connectivity patterns. The results unveiled notable variability in connectivity patterns across frequency bands, with the alpha band exhibiting heightened sensitivity to driving fatigue. Individualized connectivity analysis underscored the complexity of fatigue assessment and the potential for personalized approaches. These findings emphasize the importance of subject-specific brain networks in comprehending fatigue dynamics, while providing sensor space minimization, advocating for the development of efficient mobile sensor applications for real-time fatigue detection in driving scenarios.

Language: en