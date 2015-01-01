Abstract

For the RRT* algorithm, there are problems such as greater randomness, longer time consumption, more redundant nodes, and inability to perform local obstacle avoidance when encountering unknown obstacles in the path planning process of autonomous vehicles. And the artificial potential field method (APF) applied to autonomous vehicles is prone to problems such as local optimality, unreachable targets, and inapplicability to global scenarios. A fusion algorithm combining the improved RRT* algorithm and the improved artificial potential field method is proposed. First of all, for the RRT* algorithm, the concept of the artificial potential field and probability sampling optimization strategy are introduced, and the adaptive step size is designed according to the road curvature. The path post-processing of the planned global path is carried out to reduce the redundant nodes of the generated path, enhance the purpose of sampling, solve the problem where oscillation may occur when expanding near the target point, reduce the randomness of RRT* node sampling, and improve the efficiency of path generation. Secondly, for the artificial potential field method, by designing obstacle avoidance constraints, adding a road boundary repulsion potential field, and optimizing the repulsion function and safety ellipse, the problem of unreachable targets can be solved, unnecessary steering in the path can be reduced, and the safety of the planned path can be improved. In the face of U-shaped obstacles, virtual gravity points are generated to solve the local minimum problem and improve the passing performance of the obstacles. Finally, the fusion algorithm, which combines the improved RRT* algorithm and the improved artificial potential field method, is designed. The former first plans the global path, extracts the path node as the temporary target point of the latter, guides the vehicle to drive, and avoids local obstacles through the improved artificial potential field method when encountered with unknown obstacles, and then smooths the path planned by the fusion algorithm, making the path satisfy the vehicle kinematic constraints. The simulation results in the different road scenes show that the method proposed in this paper can quickly plan a smooth path that is more stable, more accurate, and suitable for vehicle driving.

