SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kumar BR, Kumaran N, Prakash JU, Salunkhe S, Venkatesan R, Shanmugam R, Abouel Nasr ES. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(12): e3987.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s24123987

PMID

38931770

Abstract

This paper proposes a convolutional neural network (CNN) model of the signal distribution control algorithm (SDCA) to maximize the dynamic vehicular traffic signal flow for each junction phase. The aim of the proposed algorithm is to determine the reward value and new state. It deconstructs the routing components of the current multi-directional queuing system (MDQS) architecture to identify optimal policies for every traffic scenario. Initially, the state value is divided into a function value and a parameter value. Combining these two scenarios updates the resulting optimized state value. Ultimately, an analogous criterion is developed for the current dataset. Next, the error or loss value for the present scenario is computed. Furthermore, utilizing the Deep Q-learning methodology with a quad agent enhances previous study discoveries. The recommended method outperforms all other traditional approaches in effectively optimizing traffic signal timing.


Language: en

Keywords

convolutional neural network (CNN); multi-queuing system; real-time traffic scenario; signal distribution; traffic flow rate

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print