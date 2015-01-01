Abstract

This paper proposes a convolutional neural network (CNN) model of the signal distribution control algorithm (SDCA) to maximize the dynamic vehicular traffic signal flow for each junction phase. The aim of the proposed algorithm is to determine the reward value and new state. It deconstructs the routing components of the current multi-directional queuing system (MDQS) architecture to identify optimal policies for every traffic scenario. Initially, the state value is divided into a function value and a parameter value. Combining these two scenarios updates the resulting optimized state value. Ultimately, an analogous criterion is developed for the current dataset. Next, the error or loss value for the present scenario is computed. Furthermore, utilizing the Deep Q-learning methodology with a quad agent enhances previous study discoveries. The recommended method outperforms all other traditional approaches in effectively optimizing traffic signal timing.

Language: en