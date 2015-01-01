Abstract

Physical aggression is a serious and widespread problem in society, affecting people worldwide. It impacts nearly every aspect of life. While some studies explore the root causes of violent behavior, others focus on urban planning in high-crime areas. Real-time violence detection, powered by artificial intelligence, offers a direct and efficient solution, reducing the need for extensive human supervision and saving lives. This paper is a continuation of a systematic mapping study and its objective is to provide a comprehensive and up-to-date review of AI-based video violence detection, specifically in physical assaults. Regarding violence detection, the following have been grouped and categorized from the review of the selected papers: 21 challenges that remain to be solved, 28 datasets that have been created in recent years, 21 keyframe extraction methods, 16 types of algorithm inputs, as well as a wide variety of algorithm combinations and their corresponding accuracy results. Given the lack of recent reviews dealing with the detection of violence in video, this study is considered necessary and relevant.

