Abstract

The maximum detection distance is usually the primary concern of magnetic anomaly detection (MAD). Intuition tells us that larger object size, stronger magnetization and finer measurement resolution guarantee a further detectable distance. However, the quantitative relationship between detection distance and the above determinants is seldom studied. In this work, unmanned aerial vehicle-based MAD field experiments are conducted on cargo vessels and NdFeB magnets as typical magnetic objects to give a set of visualized magnetic field flux density images. Isometric finite element models are established, calibrated and analyzed according to the experiment configuration. A maximum detectable distance map as a function of target size and measurement resolution is then obtained from parametric sweeping on an experimentally calibrated finite element analysis model. We find that the logarithm of detectable distance is positively proportional to the logarithm of object size while negatively proportional to the logarithm of resolution, within the ranges of 1 m~500 m and 1 pT~1 μT, respectively. A three-parameter empirical formula (namely distance-size-resolution logarithmic relationship) is firstly developed to determine the most economic sensor configuration for a given detection task, to estimate the maximum detection distance for a given magnetic sensor and object, or to evaluate minimum detectable object size at a given magnetic anomaly detection scenario.

