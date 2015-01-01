|
Lin P, Kamdar N, Rodriguez GM, Cigolle C, Tate D, Mahmoudi E. Spinal Cord 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2024, International Spinal Cord Society, Publisher Nature Publishing Group
38937544
STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective case/control longitudinal cohort study OBJECTIVES: Prevalent traumatic spinal cord injury (TSCI) is associated with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia (ADRD). We examined the hazard ratio for ADRD after incident TSCI and hypothesized that ADRD hazard is greater among adults with incident TSCI compared with their matched control of adults without TSCI. SETTING: Using 2010-2020 U.S. national private administrative claims data, we identified adults aged 45 years and older with probable (likely and highly likely) incident TSCI (n = 657). Our controls included one-to-ten matched cohort of people without TSCI (n = 6553).
