Abstract

PURPOSE: Engagement in self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs) is associated with low help-seeking intentions. Nevertheless, prior research has primarily relied on cross-sectional data, leaving uncertainties about the longitudinal dynamics between SITBs and help-seeking intentions. This study aims to investigate the longitudinal relationship between SITBs and help-seeking intentions for them.



METHOD: A one-year interval follow-up investigation was conducted among 1788 Chinese students (71.5% girls, M(age) = 19.5). Changes in help-seeking intentions were initially analyzed among four SITBs transition groups. Subsequently, a cross-lagged model was employed to explore the possible bidirectional associations.



RESULTS: 232 participants (12.90%) experienced changes in SITBs, while 65 participants (3.60%) exhibited sustained SITBs between two measurement time points. Changes in help-seeking intentions varied across SITBs transition groups. Participants whose SITBs faded 1 year later showed a significant increase in help-seeking intentions, whereas those who experienced newly developed SITBs across two measurement time points demonstrated a significant decline. The cross-lagged analysis revealed that help-seeking intentions negatively predicted the subsequent risk of experiencing SITBs.



CONCLUSIONS: Greater help-seeking intentions predicted decreased SITBs 1 year later. Changes in help-seeking intentions serve as a valuable indicator for distinguishing between different types of SITBs transition. These findings underscore the importance of implementing prevention and intervention strategies targeted at enhancing help-seeking intentions to reduce SITBs.

