Abstract

BACKGROUND: Acute intoxication is a common chief complaint in emergency medicine, but there is a lack of up-to-date studies from the emergency departments in Norway on the incidence and prevalence of various toxic substances. The aim of this study was to survey acute intoxications at the emergency department of St Olav's Hospital, Trondheim. MATERIAL AND METHOD: In this review of patient records, we used data from the emergency department at St Olav's Hospital in Trondheim in the period 1 January 2019-31 December 2020. All cases with 'acute intoxication' as the reason for the emergency department visit were included.



RESULTS: In a patient population of 836 unique patients, there were a total of 1423 intoxications, of which 168/836 patients (20.0 %) had more than one intoxication episode in the period. The median age was 31 years (interquartile range 22-47), and 395/836 (47.2 %) of the patients were women. Combined drug intoxication constituted 666/1423 (46.8 %) of the cases, and the most frequent intoxications were from ethanol: 802/1423 (56.4 %); benzodiazepines 314/1423 (24.0 %); and opioids 243/1423 (17.1 %). Altogether, 1146/1423 (80.5 %) incidents resulted in hospital admission. There were no deaths during their hospital stay.



INTERPRETATION: Emergency departments must be prepared to manage patients who have taken various poisoning agents. The antidotes must be available, and it must be possible to perform interventions.

