|
Citation
|
Graabak G, Næss LE, Laugsand LE, Bjørnsen LP. Tidsskr. Nor. Laegeforen. 2024; 144(8).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Norske Laegeforening)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38934322
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Acute intoxication is a common chief complaint in emergency medicine, but there is a lack of up-to-date studies from the emergency departments in Norway on the incidence and prevalence of various toxic substances. The aim of this study was to survey acute intoxications at the emergency department of St Olav's Hospital, Trondheim. MATERIAL AND METHOD: In this review of patient records, we used data from the emergency department at St Olav's Hospital in Trondheim in the period 1 January 2019-31 December 2020. All cases with 'acute intoxication' as the reason for the emergency department visit were included.
Language: no
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Incidence; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; *Emergency Service, Hospital/statistics & numerical data; *Hospitals, University; Alcoholic Intoxication/epidemiology; Benzodiazepines/poisoning; Drug Overdose/epidemiology; Norway/epidemiology; Poisoning/epidemiology