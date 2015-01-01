SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

De Jesus R, Britton GB, Herrera L, Madrid A, Lleonart R, Fernández PL. Toxicon 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.toxicon.2024.107831

38936670

Establishing humane endpoints to minimize animal suffering in studies on snake venom toxicity and antivenom potency tests is crucial. Our findings reveal that Swiss mice exhibit early temperature drop following exposure to different snake venoms and combinations of venoms and antivenoms, predicting later mortality. Evaluating temperature we can identify within 3 hours post-inoculation, the animals that will not survive in a period of 48 hours. Implementing temperature as a criterion would significantly reduce animal suffering in these studies without compromising the outcomes.


Antivenom; Humane endpoint; Snake venom; Swiss mice; Temperature drop

