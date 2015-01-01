Abstract

Suicide is a leading cause of death among adolescents, and recent suicide theories have sought to clarify the factors that facilitate the transition from suicide ideation to action. Specifically, the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide (IPTS), Integrated Motivational-Volitional Model (IMV), and Three Step Theory (3ST) have highlighted risk factors central to the formation of suicidal ideation and suicidal behaviors, which is necessary for suicide death. However, these models were initially developed and tested among adults, and given core socioemotional and neurodevelopmental differences in adolescents, the applicability of these models remains unclear. Directly addressing this gap in knowledge, this systematic review aimed to (1) describe the evidence of leading ideation-to-action theories (i.e., IPTS, IMV, 3ST) as they relate to suicide risk among adolescents, (2) integrate ideation-to-action theories within prevailing biological frameworks of adolescent suicide, and (3) provide recommendations for future adolescent suicide research. Overall, few studies provided a complete test of models in adolescent samples, and empirical research testing components of these theories provided mixed support. Future research would benefit from integrating neurodevelopmental and developmentally sensitive psychosocial frameworks to increase the applicability of ideation-to-action theories to adolescents. Further, utilizing real-time monitoring approaches may serve to further clarify the temporal association among risk factors and suicide.

