Owsiany MT, Fiske A. Aging Ment. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38940683
OBJECTIVES: Women are twice as likely to be diagnosed with major depressive disorder as men. Yet suicide rates are four times higher in men than women, increasing to six times when comparing older men to older women. Investigators have begun researching if depression presents differently in individuals who adhere to masculine norms, leading to the conceptualization of masculine depression. Despite validity evidence for the Male Depression Risk Scale-22 (MDRS-22) in mixed-age samples, few studies have investigated the possibility of age-related differences in masculine depression. The present study aimed to test for age invariance of the MDRS-22.
suicide; depression; Masculinity; masculine depression; older men