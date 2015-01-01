Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) refers to direct and deliberate suicidal actions that damage the body but are not recognized by society and culture. Adolescence is the transition period when children change into adult roles. At this time, teenagers are in the critical development period of physical and mental intelligence, and all aspects of their development have not yet been fully developed, so there are fierce inner conflicts. If the psychological problems of teenagers do not get timely counseling, it is very likely to choose self-injury suicide behavior, in such an extreme way to vent their bad emotions. The prevalence rate of NSSI among adolescents is much higher than that of other age groups. Studies have shown that psychological nursing is safe and effective, which can alleviate patients' negative emotions and avoid NSSI.



OBJECTIVE: To explore the impact of group psychological nursing with guardian participation on reducing NSSI behaviors and improving psychological well-being among adolescents.



DESIGN: This was a retrospective study. SETTING: This study was performed in the Departments of the Third Psychiatry, Hangzhou Seventh People's Hospital. PARTICIPANTS: 132 adolescent patients with NSSI admitted to our center from August 2020 to July 2022 were selected as subjects and divided into 2 groups according to the time of admission, with 66 patients in each group. INTERVENTIONS: Patients in the control group (CG) received drug therapy and commonly used cognitive behavioral therapy. Patients in the observation group (OG) received group psychological nursing with guardian participation. The participation of the guardian strengthens the level of understanding, tolerance and support of both parties, and helps to enhance the strength of family support, which in turn relives negative emotions. PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURES: (1) Ottawa self-injury inventory (OSI) scores were used to assess NSSI behavior severity; (2) Self-rating Anxiety Scale (SAS) and self-rating Depression Scale (SDS) scores were used to assess anxiety and depression; (3) General Self-efficacy Scale (GSES) scores were used to assess self-efficacy; (4) Trait Coping Style Questionnaire (TCSQ) scores were used to assess the quality of life; (5) social function Assessment Scale (SSPI) scores were used to assess social function; (6) Adolescent Life Events Scale (ASLEC) scores were used to evaluate the stress intensity of coping with life events; (7) multidimensional sub-health questionnaire assessment (MSQA) scores were used to assess adolescents' physical and psychological sub-health.



RESULTS: Before intervention, there were no significant differences in OSI, SAS, SDS, GSES, TCSO, SSPI ASLEC, and MSQA scores in both groups (P >.05). Compared to before intervention, the scores of OSI, SAS, SDS, GSES, TCSO, SSPI ASLEC and MSQA in both groups were improved after intervention (P <.05). The observation group showed significant improvements across all measures compared to the control group, indicating a reduction in NSSI behaviors and improvements in mental health.



CONCLUSION: Application of group psychological nursing with guardian participation in adolescent patients with NSSI behavior can better reduce NSSI behavior and improve physical and mental health, underline the importance of family support in treating NSSI, which also highlights the importance of family support in the treatment of NSSI.

