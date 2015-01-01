Abstract

BACKGROUND Ethanol intoxication is very common, and several forms of alcohol intoxication can lead to emergency department visits. Excessive alcohol users, when in withdrawal, might seek replacement alcoholic beverages; one of the common sources of ethanol is hand sanitizer, which contains 45-95% alcohol. It becomes even more challenging to deal with alcohol use disorder patients when they seek these replacement products inside hospital premises, and medical clinics and hospitals have increased their use of ethanol-based hand sanitizer since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



CASE REPORT We report the case of a 26-year-old man with alcohol dependence presenting with a fictitious illness leading to hospital admission and consumption of ethanol-based hand sanitizer in the emergency department (ED). The patient initially presented reporting severe abdominal pain that persisted despite medications. The initial laboratory tests and imaging were non-significant. The patient was later caught stealing hand sanitizer bottles, consuming them within 4-6 h. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased alcohol intoxication, especially in EDs. Hand sanitizers, including ethanol, are toxic and hazardous when misused, mostly by adolescents and young adults. Treatments include glucose determination, dextrose infusion, and thiamine perfusion. Strategies to reduce ethanol intoxication include eliminating hand sanitizers, using wall-fixed sanitizers, and using sanitizer wipes.



CONCLUSIONS Patients with alcohol use disorder are known to develop alcohol-seeking behaviors. This report has highlighted that healthcare professionals should be aware that the increased availability of ethanol-based hand sanitizers, some of which contain toxic antiviral chemical agents, may be targeted by individuals with alcohol dependency.

