El-Hussein M, Hamieh C, Nasrallah P, Revue E. Am. J. Case Rep. 2024; 25: e943318.
38937952
BACKGROUND Ethanol intoxication is very common, and several forms of alcohol intoxication can lead to emergency department visits. Excessive alcohol users, when in withdrawal, might seek replacement alcoholic beverages; one of the common sources of ethanol is hand sanitizer, which contains 45-95% alcohol. It becomes even more challenging to deal with alcohol use disorder patients when they seek these replacement products inside hospital premises, and medical clinics and hospitals have increased their use of ethanol-based hand sanitizer since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Humans; Adult; Male; Emergency Service, Hospital; Alcoholism; SARS-CoV-2; *Alcoholic Intoxication; *COVID-19; *Ethanol; *Hand Sanitizers/poisoning/adverse effects