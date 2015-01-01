Abstract

Effective emergency responses are crucial for preventing coal mine accidents and mitigating injuries. This paper aims to investigate the characteristics of emergency psychophysiological reactions to coal mine accidents and to explore the potential of key indicators for identifying emergency behavioral patterns. Initially, virtual reality technology facilitated a simulation experiment for emergency escape during coal mine accidents. Subsequently, the characteristics of emergency reactions were analyzed through correlation analysis, hypothesis testing, and analysis of variance. The significant changes in physiological indicators were then taken as input features and fed into the three classifiers of machine learning algorithms. These classifications ultimately led to the identification of behavioral patterns, including agility, defensiveness, panic, and rigidity, that individuals may exhibit during a coal mine accident emergency. The study results revealed an intricate relationship between the mental activities induced by accident stimuli and the resulting physiological changes and behavioral performances. During the virtual reality simulation of a coal mine accident, subjects were observed to experience significant physiological changes in electrodermal activity, heart rate variability, electromyogram, respiration, and skin temperature. The random forest classification model, based on SCR + RANGE + IBI + SDNN + LF/HF, outperformed all other models, achieving accuracies of up to 92%. These findings hold promising implications for early warning systems targeting abnormal psychophysiological and behavioral reactions to emergency accidents, potentially serving as a life-saving measure in perilous situations and fostering the sustainable growth of the coal mining industry.

