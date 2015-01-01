Abstract

The article introduces the issue of psychological assessment and training for driving safety, driving competence, and the mobility of older drivers. The psychological methods for assessing driving competence and the training approaches for maintaining mobility in old age are outlined and illustrated with examples. Preserving driving ability in old age remains a task for which development needs and research gaps must be specified. Although periodic mandatory examinations based on age do not yield any relevant improvement in enhancing traffic safety, they do not cause harm and are widely accepted. It is desirable to move away from a theory focusing on deficits of older age and instead develop an assessment of the comprehensive functions, abilities, and resources of elderly drivers to help preserve the mobility and participation of that specific demographic in traffic.



Der Beitrag führt in die Problematik der psychologischen Beurteilung und des Trainings von Fahrsicherheit, Fahrkompetenz und Mobilität älterer Fahrer ein. Die psychodiagnostischen Methoden der Beurteilung der Fahrkompetenz und Trainingsansätze für den Erhalt der Mobilität im Alter werden im Überblick und an Beispielen dargestellt. Der Erhalt des Fahrens im Alter ist weiterhin eine Aufgabe, für die Entwicklungserfordernisse und Forschungsdesiderata konkretisiert werden müssen. Obwohl periodische, an das kalendarische Alter gebundene Pflichtuntersuchungen für die Erhöhung der Verkehrssicherheit keine relevanten Verbesserungen ergeben, schaden sie nicht und sie besitzen eine hohe Akzeptanz. Es sollte eine die Defizit-Theorie des Alterns überwindende, nicht nur verkehrsmedizinische Bewertung von übergreifenden Funktionen, Fähigkeiten und Ressourcen bei älteren Fahrern entwickelt werden, welche Mobilität und Teilhabe Älterer am Verkehr erhalten helfen kann.

