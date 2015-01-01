Abstract

Home treatment (HT) treats patients in an acute crisis through an interdisciplinary team with daily appointments for a short treatment period. The effectiveness of HT has already been confirmed. However, only few studies addressed specific patient characteristics associated outcome of treatment. This study aimed to identify patient characteristics associated with successful outcomes of HT. A systematic literature search was conducted according to the PRISMA guidelines. A total of 13 studies were included in the systematic review. Being employed, having a regular income, having an anxiety disorder and family involvement were associated with a successful treatment outcome in HT. High symptom severity and former hospital admissions were associated with unsuccessful treatment outcome in HT in the selected studies. HT seems to be especially beneficial for patients with paid employment or regular income, patients with anxiety disorders, and patients with familial or other social support.

