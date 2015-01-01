Abstract

AIM: Indigenous Australians have higher rates of traumatic brain injury, with 74-90% of such injuries being concussion. This study explores concussion awareness and knowledge in Aboriginal Western Australians with high health literacy. MATERIALS & METHODS: Participants, aged 18-65 years, engaged in research topic yarning, and thematic analysis of the qualitative data then undertaken.



RESULTS: There was awareness that direct head trauma can result in concussion, but a lack of differentiation between concussion and other head injuries. Knowledge was gained from sport, media or lived-experience. Symptom minimization and diversity of concussion symptoms prevented participants from seeking medical treatment. This was exacerbated by a mistrust of the medical system.



CONCLUSION: Research findings highlight knowledge and service gaps where co-designed strategies can be targeted.

