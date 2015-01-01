|
Citation
Hill-Wall T, McCausland K, Thomas E, Norman R, Bullen J, Cowen G. Concussion 2024; 9(1): CNC113.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, The Drake Foundation, Publisher Future Medicine)
DOI
PMID
38939826
PMCID
Abstract
AIM: Indigenous Australians have higher rates of traumatic brain injury, with 74-90% of such injuries being concussion. This study explores concussion awareness and knowledge in Aboriginal Western Australians with high health literacy. MATERIALS & METHODS: Participants, aged 18-65 years, engaged in research topic yarning, and thematic analysis of the qualitative data then undertaken.
Language: en
Keywords
traumatic brain injury; concussion; First Nations; mild traumatic brain injury; Aboriginal; indigenous; mTBI; Torres Strait Islander