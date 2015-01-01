Abstract

AIM: To examine the association between academic orientation and frequent cannabis use among Swedish adolescents in upper secondary school and include pupils from introductory programs (IPs), a large group of adolescents previously overlooked in research on adolescent cannabis use.



METHODS: We used cross-sectional data from two anonymous school surveys carried out in upper secondary school in 2021. The samples consisted of pupils from all academic orientations, and the analysis included 3151 pupils in higher education preparatory programs (HEPs), 1010 pupils in vocational programs (VPs), and 819 pupils in IPs. The association between the exposure academic orientation and the outcome frequent (21+ times) cannabis was analyzed using multi-level mixed-effects Poisson regression.



RESULTS: Estimates from the first model showed a significant (P < 0.05) 2.45 times higher risk of frequent cannabis use among pupils in IPs compared with in HEPs [incidence rate ratio (IRR) 2.45, 95% confidence interval (CI) 1.28-4.66] and 82% higher in VPs (IRR 1.82, 95% CI 1.09-3.04) compared with in HEPs. However, the associations between academic orientation and frequent (21+ times) cannabis use were attenuated and no longer significant when socioeconomic status, truancy, school dissatisfaction, and early onset of substance use were adjusted for.



CONCLUSIONS: There was a higher risk of frequent (21+ times) cannabis use among pupils in IPs, and this differential was explained by higher exposure to risk factors in this group. This result is important from a policy perspective as it provides knowledge of a previously neglected risk group for frequent cannabis use.

