Abstract

Emotion recognition is central in prosocial interaction, enabling the inference of mental and affective states. Individuals who have committed sexual offenses are known to exhibit socio-affective deficits, one of the four dynamic risk assessment dimensions found in the literature. Few research focused on emotion recognition. The available literature, exclusively on individuals in prison who have committed sexual offenses, showed contrasting results. Some found a global (across all emotions) or specific (e.g., anger, fear) deficit in emotion recognition. In contrast, others found no difference between individuals in prison who have committed sexual offenses and those who have committed non-sexual offenses. In addition, no such study has been undertaken among forensic inpatients who exhibit socio-affective deficits. This study aims to investigate the recognition of dynamic facial expressions of emotion in 112 male participants divided into three groups: forensic inpatients who have committed sexual offenses (n = 37), forensic inpatients who have committed non-sexual offenses (n = 25), and community members (n = 50), using the Signal Detection Theory indices: sensitivity (d') and response bias (c). In addition, measures related to reaction time, emotion labeling reflection time, task easiness, and easiness reflection time were also collected. Non-parametric analyses (Kruskall-Wallis' H, followed by Mann-Whitney's U with Dunn-Bonferroni correction) highlighted that the two forensic inpatient groups exhibited emotion recognition deficits when compared to community members. Forensic inpatients who have committed sexual offenses were more conservative in selecting the surprise label than community members. They also took significantly more time to react to stimuli and to select an emotional label. Despite emotion recognition deficits, the two forensic inpatient groups reported more stimuli easiness than community members.

