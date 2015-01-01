|
Citation
|
Thirunavukkarasu A, Alanazi AR, Al-Rasheedi AN, Alruwaili DK, Abdel-Salam DM, Alriwely NS, Alruwaili AFJ, Alanazi AAZ, Alruwaili SFO, Alruwaili ARR. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1376033.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38939560
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND AIM: Childhood choking is a global health concern that mainly affects children under the age of 5 years. The parent's and caretaker's responsibility is critical in the children's lives and can potentially influence the result of at-home injuries such as choking. We aimed to assess the knowledge, attitude, practice, and associated factors of first aid management toward choking hazards among Saudi adults from the Eastern Province.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; *Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; attitude; children; Young Adult; Surveys and Questionnaires; knowledge; Saudi Arabia; parents; *Airway Obstruction/therapy; *First Aid/statistics & numerical data; choking; first aid