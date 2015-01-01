Abstract

More than 3 million nonpowder firearms (NPF) - including paintball, gas, air, or spring-operated guns, and BBs or pellet guns- are sold each year in the United States (US). Nonpowder firearms pose a risk of permanent injury and even death [1]. We investigated the epidemiology of NPF-related eye injuries within US emergency departments (EDs) to (1) highlight the impact of these injuries in all age groups, (2) outline the federal and state regulations on NPFs and use of protective eyewear and (3) propose injury prevention strategies.



Data of NPF (product Codes: 1200, 1237, 1936) related injuries to the eye (Body Part Code: 77) from the US National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) from 2013 to 2022 were retrospectively analyzed. Inclusion criteria were patients of all ages seen in US EDs with NPF-related eye injury diagnoses. Diagnostic categories were adapted from Jones et al.'s paper on pediatric NPF-related eye injury [2]. Data on patient demographics, NPF mechanism of action, firearm user, purposeful versus accidental injury, and ED disposition were obtained (Table 1). Exclusion criteria included injuries from shotgun pellet guns, non-ocular injuries, and injuries not directly caused by the stated NPFs. We analyzed the data using R 2020 (RStudio, PBC, Boston, MA, USA). The Lifespan Institutional Review Board exempted this study from review.



There were an estimated 16,756 95% CI [12,767, 20,744] ED visits for NPF-related eye injuries (Table 1). There were 518 total cases; children (< 18 years old) (73%) (Fig. 1). and male sex (89%) represented the most cases (Table 1). BB (60%) guns were the most common source of eye injuries. The most common eye injury diagnoses were contusions/abrasions (41%). Most patients (81%) were treated and released. Most injuries were caused by another person shooting at the patient (27.2%) and were direct shots (9%). ...

