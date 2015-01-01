|
Gillette JS, Waldman O, Zaidat K, Greenberg PB. Graefes Arch. Clin. Exp. Ophthalmol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38940958
More than 3 million nonpowder firearms (NPF) - including paintball, gas, air, or spring-operated guns, and BBs or pellet guns- are sold each year in the United States (US). Nonpowder firearms pose a risk of permanent injury and even death [1]. We investigated the epidemiology of NPF-related eye injuries within US emergency departments (EDs) to (1) highlight the impact of these injuries in all age groups, (2) outline the federal and state regulations on NPFs and use of protective eyewear and (3) propose injury prevention strategies.
Language: en
Emergency department; Eye injury; Nonpowder firearm