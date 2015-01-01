Abstract

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Pediatric pelvic fractures are uncommon, representing 0.2-3% of total pediatric fractures. The long-term patient-reported outcome in the pediatric population has not been evaluated yet. The purpose of the study was to describe the epidemiology of pelvic and acetabular fractures in pediatric patients including long-term patient-reported outcomes.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: The Swedish Fracture Register (SFR) was used to identify all patients aged 6-17 years at injury with a pelvic fracture between 2015 and 2021. All patients were invited to answer Patient-Reported measurement instruments in 2021.



RESULTS: The study cohort consisted of 223 patients with a median age at fracture of 15 years and with 62 % boys. 201 sustained a pelvic and 22 acetabular fractures. Falls were the leading cause of fracture, followed by transport accidents. Most fractures (both pelvis and acetabulum) were type A (73 %), and 21 fractures (9 %) could not be classified according to AO. 85 % of fractures were treated non-surgically. All Type C fractures were treated surgically. Seven PROMIS® profile domains were completed by 31 % of the sample at a mean follow-up time of 3.5 years after pelvic/acetabular fracture. Most patients had "no concern" or "mild concern" but those who had surgery had an inferior t-score in most domains.



CONCLUSION: Most fractures occurred in older individuals, with falls during sports activities being the most common cause. This raises important questions about prevention strategies. The PROMIS-Pain-Interference scale indicated that the younger the age at fracture, the more pain was reported at follow-up.

