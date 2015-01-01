Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Fall injuries are prevalent in older adults, yet whether higher spending occurs after nonfracture (NFFI) and fracture is unknown. We examined whether incident fall injuries, including NFFI and fractures, were associated with higher Medicare spending in 12 months after incident events in older adults. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: The Health, Aging, and Body Composition Study included 1 595 community-dwelling adults (53% women, 37% Black; 76.7 ± 2.9 years) with linked Medicare Fee-For-Service (FFS) claims at 2000/01 exam. Incident outpatient and inpatient fall injuries (N = 448) from 2000/01 exam to December 31, 2008 were identified using the first claim with a nonfracture injury diagnosis code with a fall E-code, or a fracture diagnosis code with/without an E-code. Up to 3 participants without fall injuries (N = 1 147) were matched on nonfall events to 448 participants in the fall injury month. We calculated the change in monthly FFS spending in 12 months before versus after index events in both groups. Generalized linear regression with centered outcomes and gamma distributions examined the association of prepost expenditure changes with fall injuries (including NFFI and fractures) adjusting for related covariates.



RESULTS: Monthly spending increased after versus before fall injuries (USD$2 261 vs $981), nonfracture (N = 105; USD$2 083 vs $1 277), and fracture (N = 343; USD$2 315 vs $890) injuries (all p < .0001). However, after adjusting for covariates in final models, fall injuries were not significantly associated with larger increases in spending/month versus nonfall events (differential increase: USD$399.58 [95% CI: -USD$44.95 to $844.11]). Fracture prepost change in monthly spending was similar versus NFFI (differential increase: USD$471.93 [95% CI: -USD$21.17 to $965.02]).



DISCUSSION AND IMPLICATIONS: Although substantial increases occurred after injuries, with fracture and NFFI increasing similarly, changes in monthly spending after fall injury were not different compared to nonfall events. Our results contribute to the understanding of subsequent spending after fall injury that may inform further research on fall injury-related health care spending.

Language: en