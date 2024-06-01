Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) are associated with the development of negative health behaviors and medical illness. ACE's association with poor health outcomes has been well documented in the general population; however, this relationship remains less clear in liver transplant (LT) recipients. The aims of this study therefore were to determine the prevalence of ACE and the influence of ACE on LT outcomes.



METHODS: A retrospective electronic medical record review of all LT recipients over 11 years at an academic liver transplant center. Demographic, diagnostic, and disease characteristics were extracted and compared for a history of ACE. Associations between a history of ACE and extracted variables were statistically tested using Student's t-test and Chi-square tests or Fisher's Exact Test where appropriate. Graft and patient survival were tested using log-rank tests.



RESULTS: Of 1,172 LT recipients, 24.1% endorsed a history of ACE. Females (p = 0.017) and recipients with lower level of education (p < 0.001) had a higher frequency of ACE. Those with a history of ACE had a higher prevalence of HCV (p < 0.001) and higher pre-transplant BMI (P<0.001). Recipients with a history of ACE had higher prevalence of mood (p < 0.001), anxiety (p < 0.001), PTSD (p < 0.001), alcohol use (p < 0.001), and cannabis use (p < 0.001) disorders as well has higher PHQ-9 (p < 0.001) and GAD-7 (p < 0.001) scores pre and post-transplant. Those with ACE had higher incidence of recorded relapse to alcohol by 3 years post-transplant (p = 0.027). Mean lab values, graft survival, and patient survival were not significantly different between those with and without a history of ACE except for total bilirubin at 6 months (p = 0.021).



CONCLUSION: One quarter of LT recipients have experienced ACE. ACE was associated with a history of a psychiatric diagnoses, substance use disorders, elevated PHQ-9 and GAD-7 scores, and a higher prevalence of relapse to alcohol use after transplant. This population may benefit from increased/improved access to appropriate mental health and substance use services and support in the peri and post transplant period.

