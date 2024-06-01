|
Citation
|
Wang Z, He D, Yang L, Wang P, Xiao J, Zou Z, Min W, He Y, Yuan C, Zhu H, Robinson OJ. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38942203
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and major depressive disorder (MDD) are psychiatric disorders that can present with overlapping symptoms and shared risk factors. However, the extent to which these disorders share common underlying neuropathological mechanisms remains unclear. To investigate the similarities and differences in task-evoked brain activation patterns between patients with PTSD and MDD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Major depressive disorder; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Coordinate-based meta-analysis; Functional magnetic resonance imaging; Task-evoked