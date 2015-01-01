|
Citation
|
Garnsey CL, Magin ZE, Park CL. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2024; 17(2): 507-516.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38938932
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Different types of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) may be differentially linked to mental and behavioral health. Additionally, spirituality is associated with well-being, but little research has examined whether it is protective in the context of ACEs. The present study examines the influence of maltreatment and household dysfunction ACEs on distress, substance use, and sexual risk taking, and tests whether spirituality moderates the associations between childhood maltreatment, household dysfunction and distress, substance use, and sexual risk taking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs); Substance use; Mental health; Behavioral health; Spirituality; Sexual risk-taking