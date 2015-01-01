Abstract

PURPOSE: Different types of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) may be differentially linked to mental and behavioral health. Additionally, spirituality is associated with well-being, but little research has examined whether it is protective in the context of ACEs. The present study examines the influence of maltreatment and household dysfunction ACEs on distress, substance use, and sexual risk taking, and tests whether spirituality moderates the associations between childhood maltreatment, household dysfunction and distress, substance use, and sexual risk taking.



METHOD: 314 college students completed the ACE-Q and measures of general mental (distress) and behavioral (substance use, sexual risk taking) health. To examine the distinct effects of maltreatment and household dysfunction on mental and behavior health, linear regression models that included both ACE types as predictors were constructed for each of the health variables. Moderation between spirituality and each type of ACEs was then examined for each outcome.



RESULTS: Childhood maltreatment predicted greater distress and sexual risk-taking even after accounting for household dysfunction, and household dysfunction predicted greater substance use even after accounting for childhood maltreatment. Childhood maltreatment interacted significantly with spirituality to predict distress, but in the opposite direction than was hypothesized. That is, the relationship between cumulative childhood maltreatment ACEs and distress was stronger among those with higher levels of spirituality.



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest that childhood maltreatment and household dysfunction ACEs are linked to distinct mental and behavioral health consequences among young adults. Additionally, while spirituality is associated generally with better mental and behavioral health, our findings suggest that it does not buffer the impacts of childhood maltreatment or household dysfunction.

