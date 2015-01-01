|
Citation
Assini-Meytin LC, Giacomozzi AI, Priolo Filho SR, Lorandi JM, Laurinaitytė I. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2024; 17(2): 495-505.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38938942
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The association between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and poor health outcomes is well-established in high-income countries. However, the evidence is limited for the association of ACEs, mental health, and risky behaviors for low- and middle-income countries. Moreover, studies often overlook prescription drug misuse and risky driving when examining the association of ACEs with risky behaviors. In our study, we examined the associations between ACEs, suicidal ideation, and risky behaviors (binge drinking, prescription drug misuse, and risky driving) among Brazilian college students.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicidal ideation; college students; Adverse childhood experiences; Risky behaviors; Brazilian sample