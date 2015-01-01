|
Citation
|
Steedman LA, Jeglic EL, Winters GM. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2024; 17(2): 197-208.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38938953
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Identifying sexual grooming behaviors holds potential to reduce the occurrence of child sexual abuse (CSA) and increase disclosure rates. Given the influential role parents play in CSA prevention and the lack of previous research examining parent-specific sexual grooming recognition abilities, this study examined both generalized adult (i.e., parent and nonparent) and parent special abilities to recognize sexual grooming behaviors as identified in the Sexual Grooming Model (SGM), as well as the relationship between reported confidence in recognition abilities and measured abilities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Parents; Child Sexual Abuse; Sexual Grooming; Sexual Grooming Recognition; Sexual Violence Prevention