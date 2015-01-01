Abstract

The present study furthers understanding of how childhood adversity connects to inflammation and, in turn, poor health. Using the publicly available Midlife in the United States II (MIDUS II) dataset, we test a recent theoretical model that suggests emotion regulation is a potential mechanism of associations between adversity and inflammation. We examined the indirect effects of various types of adversity (e.g., stressful events, maltreatment, threat, and deprivation) on inflammation via two emotion regulation strategies (i.e., expressive suppression and reappraisal). Participants included 1096 adults without a history of cancer or HIV/AIDS who had completed the initial MIDUS II follow up and a sub-study examining biomarkers. Participants completed self-report measures inquiring about psychosocial factors including stressful life events, childhood trauma, and emotion regulation as well as provided blood samples. Bivariate correlation indicated that multiple forms of childhood adversity were associated with both C-reactive protein and fibrinogen. Deprivation, as measured by a stressful life events scale, was positively associated with both reappraisal and suppression. Tests of indirect effects indicated that deprivation was positively associated with fibrinogen through both emotion regulation strategies, particularly for female participants. Our findings partially support recent theory positing emotion regulation as a pathway through which childhood adversity may impact inflammation in adulthood. Further, deprivation may be particularly critical in understanding how adversity is connected to maladaptive emotion regulation and inflammation. Emotion regulation may be an important treatment target to mitigate the negative impact of childhood adversity on health and well-being. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s40653-023-00594-2.

Language: en